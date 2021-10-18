WLOX Careers
770 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 149 new cases and 7 new deaths reported over the weekend.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 770 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths in the state over the weekend. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Thursday and 3pm Sunday.

Of the new cases, 149 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that period. New cases were reported in Harrison County (48), Jackson County (38), Pearl River County (23), George County (31), Hancock County (6), and Stone County (3).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George494979719
Hancock77031267215
Harrison34,15053553277
Jackson2435237928441
Pearl River945423721042
Stone3587648814

Statewide, 22 deaths were reported on Monday. Of those, nine occurred between Sept. 30 and Oct. 16, including three in Harrison County and two in Jackson County. An additional 13 deaths that occurred between Sept. 17 and Oct. 9 were identified through death certificate reports, which included two deaths in Harrison County.

As of Oct. 17 at 3pm, there have been a total of 498,560 cases and 9,939 deaths reported.

As of Oct. 17, there were 286 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 103 were in the ICU and 62 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

