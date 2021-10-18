WLOX Careers
15 minority-owned businesses receive grants from South Mississippi companies

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Many minority business owners are celebrating after being picked to receive additional funding. Mississippi Power and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce partnered to start the inaugural Shine A Light Grant to help businesses grow their companies.

15 minority-owned businesses along the coast received $1,000 worth of additional funding.

In order to be eligible for this grant, you must be a minority business owner, a member of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce and have 50 or fewer employees.

Coast Division Manager Michael Middleton said the company wanted to focus on providing additional help for businesses, especially since some has been struggling due to complication from the pandemic.

“They’re investing in our communities. They’re making our communities better,” said Middleton. “These entrepreneurs they have great ideas to make our communities better, so they’re taking these grants, making their businesses better, making South Mississippi a better place to live, work, and play.”

Business owner of Coastal Family Cleaning Joshua Borden started his business after high school and has been focus on growing it ever since.

“I started fresh out of high school, so about five or six years now,” said Borden, “We take the pressure off of our clients and put it where it belongs. Whether that’s the surfaces, concrete, but at the same time we feel that customer service and customer interaction is also a very important part of it, so we try to be involved as much as we can and give back to the community,” said Borden.

Borden explains that receiving help from outside resources can motivate business owners to keep their companies to the next level.

“When you put into that, the sky is the limit. When you give them the support they truly need, you let them know how important they are, as well as let them know that they are a big impact to the community then they can grow just as much as a bigger business can.”

The 23-year-old said that being a young, black entrepreneur can have its challenges, so he appreciates resources that can help take his business to the next level.

“There’s a place in business for everyone. It’s not gender-specific or even nationally, so all of us can grow in an equal opportunity and we can all excel together,” said Borden.

Borden said that he plans to use the grant money for more advertisement so the company to expand to a greater audience in hopes of gaining more customers.

The grant application process is now closed but grants will reopen in March of 2022.

