South Mississippi church celebrates 167th anniversary in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport church is still standing and welcoming members 167 years later.

The Handsboros United Methodist Church plays a big part in history here on the Gulf Coast, with doors remaining open more than a century later in Gulfport.

“What is showed is their faith was in God,” said Rev. Dr. John McCay III. “They were rooted, grounded, and there was a spiritualist here that they knew where they needed to be. That’s what has sustained us and that’s what continues us,” Rev. McCay said.

Rev. McCay said in 1854 this was the first methodist church between Biloxi and Bay St. Louis. While several churches fill the area now, Rev. McCay said it’s a milestone to celebrate, considering its rocky start.

“Think about the last 167 years, how we’ve come through so much,” McCay said. “We’ve endured a lot and we still are here. The church has a fire. The church started on Pass road. The church has moved a couple of times,” he said. “The denomination has changed names. So many things have happened.”

And years later the pews still fill with faithful members. And as the congregation grows, Rev. McCay said the faith and praise grow even stronger.

“What hasn’t changed since the 14 years I’ve been here is the love of God,” he said. “We understand our responsibility is to serve him and we’re going to continue doing that no matter what happens.”

