‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk continues to grow while bringing awareness

By Brandy McGill
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of people armored up in the fight against breast cancer Saturday. ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ is continuing to unite communities by hosting walks and events to bring awareness to this deadly disease.

Cheers and chants sound throughout Hiller Park in Biloxi and across the nation to bring awareness to breast cancer during the month of October. Through efforts like the Making Strides Walk, hundreds dressed from head-to-toe in pink to show their support.

While breast cancer can be treated it cannot be cured, which is something that hits home for Marion Taylor.

“I was diagnosed in September of 2013, and it was due to a mammogram,” Marion Taylor. “I immediately went into chemotherapy. I did a double mastectomy. It was traumatic when you’re not expecting something like that.”

And a year later, Taylor was not expecting to learn her cancer had returned. Many supporters have not walked in Taylor and other survivors’ shoes, but they say it’s best to support everyone because it could one day be you.

“It’s just in God’s will that we have to be there for one another,” Ursula Robertson.

Every step of the way, groups showed love and excitement through waves, smiles, and even dances. Robertson and others said it’s important women and even men put their health first and never take it lightly.

“I get a yearly mammogram every year since I was 38 because it runs in our family,” Tomeka Haynes. “And I will tell anyone it may be a little uncomfortable but that little discomfort can safe your life,” Haynes.

“ Continue to get your mammograms ladies because we need our ta-ta’s,” Taylor said.

According to the American cancer society, ‘Making Strides’ is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation.

