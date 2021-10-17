Jackson County fair returns for centennial celebration

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Rides, games, livestock exhibitions and amazing food are back once again this year in Jackson County, and this year is set to be bigger than ever.

The Jackson County Annual Blue Ribbon Fair is celebrating its 100th year anniversary after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The weeklong centennial celebration kicks off Sunday, Oct. 17 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Pascagoula.

The midway opens at 4pm Sunday, Oct. 17, and food booths will open Monday, Oct. 18.

The annual fair is Jackson County’s largest agricultural and entertainment event of the year and brings people from across the entire Coast together. This year’s theme marking the big anniversary is “Flying High for 100 Years.”

After choosing to cancel the event last year due to the pandemic, the county is placing an emphasis on safety this year. The fair is also introducing a no-contact payment system for midway attractions with its Magic Money Card, which is a reloadable card that can be purchased through kiosks scattered around the fairgrounds and used to ride attractions.

“Our fair vendor for over 50 years, Vinson Amusements, has made a tremendous investment in the ‘Magic Money’ machines to reduce contact with exchange of money on the midway,” said Fair Board President Alan Smith. “Fairgoers will purchase the cards from one of 20 machines on the fairgrounds and pre-load with cash or credit/debit card.”

The cards will also be used to purchase arm bands on days where they are offered. Cards are reloadable using the “Magic Money” app or visiting a machine.

Masks are also recommended, although not required, and rides will be sanitized frequently. Other safety precautions new to the fair this year will be a 50% occupancy while inside buildings, as well as socially distanced seating at food booths and the addition of more tents to give people more space to spread out.

The weeklong celebration will feature arts and crafts, a variety of food booths, livestock displays, carnival rides and attractions, and a fireworks show on Saturday at 9pm.

