WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

‘I am astonished and sickened,’ | Tennessee chancellor speaks out on fan behavior following Ole Miss win

Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) plays against Tennessee during the first half of...
Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) plays against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WLBT) - In the final minutes of the Ole Miss versus Tennessee game, Tennessee fans littered the field as Ole Miss solidified their victory.

According to WVLT fans in the student sections threw objects on the field in protest such as bottles, cans, vape pens, and a bottle of mustard.

ESPN reports that Ole Miss had to clear its sideline, and the Knoxville News Sentinel states that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was hit with a golf ball.

Several videos have surfaced of this event, and University of Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman released a statement on Facebook speaking out on the behavior of Tennessee fans.

According to the post, Plowman plans to reach out to University of Mississippi chancellor Glenn Boyce to offer an apology on behalf of the University of Tennessee.

University of Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman released a statement on Facebook speaking out...
University of Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman released a statement on Facebook speaking out on the behavior of the fans.(WLBT)

SEC Commsioner Greg Sankey released a statement on the incident, as well as Danny White, director of UT Athletics

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Mississippi gas prices hit 7-year high, House energy chair says Biden’s orders not completely to blame
MDHS says students who were not eligible for free or reduced-price lunch through NSLP are not...
MDHS: P-EBT cards sent to ineligible students in several school districts
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Vaccination rates among African Americans across the state in stark contrast to national average
Vaccination rates among African Americans across the state in stark contrast to national average
An FDA panel voted unanimously Friday to recommend a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s...
Doctors address COVID booster shot confusion

Latest News

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
REPORT: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O expected to finish season
The Jackson County Annual Blue Ribbon Fair is celebrating its 100th year anniversary after...
Jackson County fair returns for centennial celebration
Chilly this morning. Gorgeous fall weather today!
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf