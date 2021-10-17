Beauvoir’s 35th annual Fall Muster draws big crowd in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s nothing like a little cannon fire and a lot of point-blank, face-to-muzzle interaction to get the heart pounding. But for Terry Bailey, that’s not the only joy he gets from the annual Fall Muster at Beauvoir.

“The most fun I have to interact with the visitors and just try to show them our hospitality and how much fun we have out here doing this,” he said.

And he shows that fun as provost marshal for the muster.

“I’ve been telling people that actually “provost” is a Latin word that means “cat herder,” he said with a laugh. “Because I’ve got 200 people out here that I’ve got to make sure that they get to where they belong when they belong. And hopefully everything will work out all right.”

Reenactors from all over the region took part in the living history event for the 35th year in front of almost as many visitors.

Michael Redmond, who represents the USS Hartford, uses this opportunity to teach about the naval involvement in the Civil War.

“You go to a reenactment and you expect to see infantry and cavalry and artillery,” he said. “You don’t expect to see Navy and marines. And that draws people’s attention and that allows us to then tell the story of the Navy’s role.”

And he defends their combat skills.

“You put a sailor on land and he can hit anything,” he said.

Beyond the battlefield, reenactors go through as much of the soldier’s experience as possible, and in the end, honor the fallen and not forget the past.

“I’m standing on some very hallowed ground,” Bailey said. “On this place, over 1,500 Confederate veterans and their wives walked on this ground. And that’s one of the most sacred things I can think of to be able to place my feet on the ground like this.”

The public can pay an entrance fee and visit the camps tomorrow starting at 9 a.m. with another battle re-enactment at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.