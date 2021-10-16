WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Women gather for a female-led self-defense class in Ocean Springs

Women got the chance to learn how to push, kick, and break headlocks from Phenoma Fit Fitness...
Women got the chance to learn how to push, kick, and break headlocks from Phenoma Fit Fitness Kick Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts to prepare them for dangerous situations.(WLOX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Tons of action went down at the Ryan Youth Center in Ocean Springs.

Women got the chance to learn how to push, kick, and break headlocks from Phenoma Fit Fitness Kick Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts to prepare them for dangerous situations.

Women like Erin Quave decided to take a self-defense class due to the fear of the unknown.

“I’m an uber driver, it’s a sketchy situation when you’re riding with a stranger, so I wanted to be prepared,” said Quave.

The instructor, Ashley Wagnon has been training for self-defense for over eight years, she said she didn’t realize she needed lessons until seeing what could potentially happen.

“I went and seen a movie with a coworker, and she was like,’ I wouldn’t know how to defend myself if someone threw me in a truck,’ and ‘I said me either, so she said we should sign up,” said Wagnon.

Wagnon said weight and strength can be someone’s downfall in a dangerous situation, which is why specifically women need to know moves that could save their lives.

“We tend to be built weaker, smaller, and we’re just targets so us women need to protect ourselves. People are crazy today. Other females are crazy, men are crazy. You never know what you’re going to get yourself into. Everybody is a target honestly, but women, definitely a target,” said Wagnon.

The ladies learned techniques from breaking chokeholds and headlocks, as well as tips for when an individual is home, in a parking lot or in public, which then brought them peace of mind.

“It was fantastic, I didn’t know that it would be hands-on, but I was pleased that it was and actually put it to use. Hopefully, I won’t need to use the moves but I’m glad I know them. I feel pretty good about being prepared now,” said Quave.

Wagnon explained that 70% of attacks are from someone that we know. She recommended everyone learn self-defense techniques to avoid an attack.

“You can’t have someone with you 24/7, it’s good to have groups but you need to go to work sometimes. You get out of your car to walk to your job and there may not be someone to talk with you and attacks happen everywhere especially parking lots, “said Wagnon.

The next class will be on November 20 at the Ryan Youth Center.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
MDHS says students who were not eligible for free or reduced-price lunch through NSLP are not...
MDHS: P-EBT cards sent to ineligible students in several school districts
Vaccinated residents in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties can now enter to win a cash...
ENTER HERE: Vaccinated residents can win up to $10,000 in ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ drawing
As Mississippi gas prices hit 7-year high, House energy chair says Biden’s orders not completely to blame
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says

Latest News

Saturday’s cool weather made outdoor activities more pleasant, especially fishing.
Hundreds enjoy youth fishing rodeo at Harrison County Sheriff’s farm
Hello Fall! It's cooler and breezy today.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Families are gathering at the Harrison County Farm Saturday morning for a free kid's fishing...
LIVE: Free kids fishing rodeo at Harrison County Farm
Vaccination rates among African Americans across the state in stark contrast to national average
Vaccination rates among African Americans across the state in stark contrast to national average