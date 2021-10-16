USM holds flag ceremony to honor Indigenous faculty, students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many countries’ flags are flown in the RC University Union at Southern Miss, but now, six Native American tribes join the group, as their flags are hoisted during a ceremony at USM.

the flags of the following were flown in the union:

The Jena Band of Choctaw Indians

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

The United Houma Nation

The Muscogee Nation

The White Earth Nation of the Ojibwe Tribe

“It’s hard being 1 percent of the student body, 0.5 percent of the faculty and 2 percent of the nation to have a voice, get heard and be recognized,” said USM’s Director of American Indian Research and Studies Dr. Tammy Greer. “With this, we have an opportunity to educate people.”

These flags will be updated every fall semester to make sure all faculty and students are represented.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.