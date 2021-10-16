WLOX Careers
Two sisters add some sweetness to help a school in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You know what they say, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. And that’s exactly what 10-year-old Iris Ellis, and her younger 4-year-old sister did Friday evening in Biloxi.

The Ellis family brought in numerous people at their ‘Lemonade for Louisiana’ stand to help the St. Gregory Barbarigo School that was devastated by Hurricane Ida.

Contrary to popular belief, it wasn’t your regular lemonade stand. You had a variety of lemonade choices, including orange, green apple, and grape. Along with lemonade, the event also had pizza and snacks.

For Iris, she said the event was very important to her.

“It was important to do this kind of thing because that’s what you do to become a good person, and to be a good citizen for Biloxi,” said Iris.

The plan is to donate all the funds to help the school in Houma purchase new library books.

