WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Police: 4 hurt in shooting near high school football game

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A police chief in Alabama says four people are wounded after a shooting near a high school football game Friday night.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told reporters the shooting happened near the exit ramp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The chief says two of the four people shot were juveniles.

All four went to hospitals where one was reported in critical condition.

No arrests were immediately announced. Police say witnesses reported two suspects left the scene in a white sedan.

The game was between Vigor and Williamson high schools. The game was called off after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
MDHS says students who were not eligible for free or reduced-price lunch through NSLP are not...
MDHS: P-EBT cards sent to ineligible students in several school districts
Vaccinated residents in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties can now enter to win a cash...
ENTER HERE: Vaccinated residents can win up to $10,000 in ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ drawing
As Mississippi gas prices hit 7-year high, House energy chair says Biden’s orders not completely to blame
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says

Latest News

Four people shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile, say police. (Source: WPMI...
Four shot outside high school football game
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Clinton ‘doing fine’ and will be out of hospital soon
In this Oct. 12, 2021, photo, David and Wendy Mills, parents of Kailee Mills who was killed...
Backlog in federal safety rules amid US car crash ‘epidemic’
Rescuers save a dog trapped in a 40 foot deep crevice for 5 days. (Source: NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER...
Rescuers describe saving dog from rock crevice