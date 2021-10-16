LSU upsets No. 20 Florida, 49-42, behind record-setting rushing performance, 4 INTs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU was able to upset No. 20 Florida, 49-42, for homecoming behind a powerful run game and four interceptions in the highest-scoring contest in the 68-game series of this rivalry.

LSU running back Ty Davis-Price had 36 carries for a school-record 287 yards and three touchdowns. He now holds the LSU single-game rushing record and is the first LSU player to rush for 200 yards in a game against Florida.

Max Johnson was 14-of-24 for 133 yards and three touchdowns. All of his scoring passes went to Jaray Jenkins, who finished with four catches for 50 yards.

The LSU defense had four interceptions in the game, including a pick-six by Dwight McGlothern on Florida’s drive to start the second half.

Things actually started out rather bleak for the Tigers. Offensive tackle Anthony Bradford went down with an injury on the first play of the game but he later returned. LSU then had its punt blocked, giving Florida a short field. Jordan Pouncey blocked Avery Atkins’ punt, which netted only 16 yards, and gave the Gators the ball on their own 41-yard line.

Dameon Pierce later scored on a seven-yard touchdown run but the PAT was blocked by Neil Farrell Jr. to give Florida a 6-0 early lead. It would be the only time LSU trailed in the game.

Davis-Price then had an 18-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers up 7-6 with 14:29 remaining in the second quarter after a 13-play, 90-yard drive. He had six carries for 52 yards on the scoring march.

LSU had a touchdown negated by a holding penalty on Cam Wire. It would have been an amazing 71-yard touchdown from Johnson to Brian Thomas Jr.

Later, Cardale Flott defended an Emory Jones pass, tipping it into the air. Micah Baskerville intercepted it and returned it 54 yards to the Florida 28-yard line.

On the first play after the pick, Johnson connected with Jenkins for a 28-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 14-6 with 8:31 to go in the second quarter.

Then, on Florida’s first play on its next drive, Jay Ward picked off Jones and returned it 26 yards to give LSU the ball back at the Gator 21-yard line.

Four plays later, Johnson found Jenkins again for a score. This one came from five yards out to put the Tigers up 21-6 with 6:51 left in the half.

The Gators were down but not out, as Jones heaved a 42-yard Hail Mary to Justin Shorter for a touchdown to end the first half. The five-play, 77-yard drive took only 29 seconds and made it 21-13 at halftime.

Florida got the ball first to start the second half but the Tiger defense came up with its third interception. This one was the 37-yard pick-six by McGlothern to extend LSU’s lead to 28-13.

The Gators made a quarterback change and went with Anthony Richardson. He led them on an eight-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off with his five-yard touchdown run. He then ran it in for a successful two-point conversion to make it 28-21.

Then, Davis-Price broke loose for a 40-yard touchdown run to make it 35-21.

But Florida responded again when Richardson found Shorter for a five-yard touchdown to make it 35-28.

The Gators then tied it 35-35 with 3:45 left in the third quarter on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Richardson to Pierce. It was part of a six-play, 65-yard drive.

Davis-Price continued to gash the Florida defense and scored his third rushing touchdown of the day on a 25-yard run to make it 42-35 on the second play of the fourth quarter.

Florida answered right back with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Richardson to Jacob Copeland as part of a 13-play, 75-yard drive to tie it up again, 42-42, with 9:14 remaining in the game.

LSU retook the lead after Jenkins scored his third touchdown of the game on a one-yard catch to make it 49-42 with 3:30 to go in the game. It finished off a 10-play, 68-yard drive that ate up 5:44 of clock.

Florida was trying to tie it up again but Jaquelin Roy pressured Richardson up the middle and Damone Clark had perfect coverage on a pass play and got the Tiger defense got its fourth interception of the day.

The Tigers were able to hold on for the 49-42 win. They will be back on the road at Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 23, for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

