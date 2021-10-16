WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

It’s feeling like fall this weekend

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A strong cold front moved in Saturday morning, making it cooler and breezy. Some clouds will linger this morning, but we expect more sunshine this afternoon. We’ll only warm up into the mid 70s today, and there will be wind gusts near 20-30 MPH from the north. The humidity will be very low.

The breeze will relax a bit tonight, and it’s going to be chilly by Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the low 50s along the coast. Inland areas will drop into the upper 40s. Sunday afternoon will be gorgeous with more sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

Some more cloud cover is possible on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. There will be a little uptick in the humidity on Tuesday. Isolated showers are possible with highs near 80. Wednesday and Thursday will be warm and muggy with highs near 80. There will be the chance for a few showers.

The tropics remain quiet right now. No new development is expected in the next five days.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
MDHS says students who were not eligible for free or reduced-price lunch through NSLP are not...
MDHS: P-EBT cards sent to ineligible students in several school districts
Vaccinated residents in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties can now enter to win a cash...
ENTER HERE: Vaccinated residents can win up to $10,000 in ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ drawing
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
Fentanyl overdoses are increasing nationwide.
Dangerous Dose: Fentanyl overdoses have drug users playing ‘Russian Roulette’

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Windy and cool Saturday
Eric's First Alert Forecast 10.15.21
Cool and breezy Saturday
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Another warm and even muggier day today
Dense Fog Advisory
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast