It’s feeling like fall this weekend

A strong cold front moved in Saturday morning, making it cooler and breezy. Some clouds will linger this morning, but we expect more sunshine this afternoon. We’ll only warm up into the mid 70s today, and there will be wind gusts near 20-30 MPH from the north. The humidity will be very low.

The breeze will relax a bit tonight, and it’s going to be chilly by Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the low 50s along the coast. Inland areas will drop into the upper 40s. Sunday afternoon will be gorgeous with more sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

Some more cloud cover is possible on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. There will be a little uptick in the humidity on Tuesday. Isolated showers are possible with highs near 80. Wednesday and Thursday will be warm and muggy with highs near 80. There will be the chance for a few showers.

The tropics remain quiet right now. No new development is expected in the next five days.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.