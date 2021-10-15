WLOX Careers
Yard sale to benefit Women’s Resource Center happening Friday, Saturday

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A yard sale is happening in Gulfport over the next two days to help raise money for the Women’s Resource Center.

The sale is happening Friday and Saturday from 7am to 2pm at the center, which is located at 9155 Lorraine Road. A wide variety of items are available, from small appliances, clothes, furniture, knick-knacks, ornaments, art, and more.

The center holds a two-day yard sale twice a year. All of the items sold are donated and 100% of the proceeds go back to the center, which operates off of donations and grants with the help of volunteers.

The money raised at the yard sale helps the Women’s Resource Center continue its mission to provide services and education to pregnant woman in South Mississippi. Some of the services available at the clinic include In addition to providing information about a pregnant woman’s options, the clinic offers pregnancy testing, peer-to-peer counseling, ultrasounds, and referrals to various community organizations.

Young mothers can also find solid advice, support and services, free printed materials available on everything from adoption to STDs, and free prenatal and parenting classes.

For more information about the Women’s Resource Center or to make an appointment, visit the center’ website.

