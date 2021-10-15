WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

‘We are a team:’ Homeless Gastonia veteran searching for missing dog after being separated during his arrest

If you see Sunshine, don’t chase her, you’re asked to take a picture and call 336-772-0037.
Joshua Rohrer's two-year-old service dog Sunshine has been missing since Thursday.
Joshua Rohrer's two-year-old service dog Sunshine has been missing since Thursday.(WBTV)
By Courtney Cole
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A United States Army veteran needs your help tracking down his best friend after being separated from her when he was arrested this week.

Joshua Rohrer served in the U.S. Army from 2002 to 2008 and completed several tours overseas.

He now has PTSD and is without a home. Rohrer spends most of his days at the intersection of Cox Road and Gastonia Mall Drive with his best friend and service dog Sunshine, but now they’re separated.

“She’s definitely not a pet. Sunshine Ray is a highly trained service animal that is task trained to perform duties toward my disabilities, so She is crucial to my ability to be able to function in society,” Rohrer said.

Rohrer’s friend Dave Dowell was keeping Sunshine at his home in Shelby while Rohrer was in jail Wednesday night. Dowell says Sunshine slipped her leash and ran away Thursday morning.

“If anybody sees her take a photo so we can confirm it’s her. That’s going to be the best thing for Josh,” Dowell said.

“I’m hoping to find Sunshine. That’s all that matters to me right now, “ Rohrer said. “She lives to work for me, we are a team.”

Rohrer has been living in a camp near the shopping center at the intersection of Cox Road and Gastonia Mall Drive for the last five months.

Gastonia Police arrested Rohrer on Wednesday at the intersection charging him with resisting an officer, soliciting from the highway, and begging for money.

“It was chaos,” Rohrer said.

Rohrer says he wasn’t begging people for food or money. He says he never does, and only walks down the intersection smiling, waving, and talking with people as they pass by.

“I fought for my country, I fought for everybody’s freedom, and I feel like a freedom we should have is being able to walk where we please as long as it’s not private property, no trespassing, and if we want to stand on a public sidewalk or shoulder then we should be able to. If we want to smile and wave at people we have the freedom to do that,” Rohrer said.

Gastonia Police tased Sunshine during the arrest.

“The dog was tased and the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident are under review to determine if officers followed established policies and procedures,” a spokesperson from the department said.

“[I was] slammed around and treated like less than trash,” Rohrer says he was slammed on a police car while being arrested as officers asked for his ID card.

If you see Sunshine, don’t chase her, you’re asked to take a picture and call 336-772-0037.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Vaccinated residents in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties can now enter to win a cash...
ENTER HERE: Vaccinated residents can win up to $10,000 in ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ drawing
The Gautier man was attempting to cross Hwy. 90 on his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle,...
UPDATE: Gautier man identified as victim of fatal crash on Hwy. 90
Caleb Deshaun Skinner, 26, of D’Iberville (left), and Phillip Lebarron Watkins, 36, of Biloxi,...
Two Coast men arrested after stolen trailer full of band equipment found in front yard
State troopers are investigating a hit-and-run after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday...
Moss Point man injured in hit-and-run on Hwy. 613

Latest News

The plan is to donate all the funds to help the school in Houma purchase new library books.
Two sisters add some sweetness to help school in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida
Dignitaries have the second ceremonial ground-breaking at the site for the Mississippi Veterans...
Mississippi Veterans Home at Tradition back on track in Harrison County
As Mississippi gas prices hit 7-year high, House energy chair says Biden’s orders not completely to blame
The plan is to donate all the funds to help the school in Houma purchase new library books.
LIVE: Two sisters add some sweetness to help a school in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida
The project has been worked on behind the scenes for three years. Seeing the vision come to...
New Mississippi veterans home at Tradition finally underway