Scholar athlete of the week: Makayla Fowler

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -Stone high sophomore Makayla Fowler stays busy on and off the campus as a member of the cheerleading team, the Stone High band, Beta Club, Key Club, Student Government and even the Girl Scouts.

For Fowler she says she’s always wanted to help give back and being involved in so many things helps her do just that.

“I believe it’s really important to help out my community because from the place where I’ve come from they’ve helped raise me into the person I am,” said Fowler.

She also wants to continue helping others even after her high school career is over by going into the medical field.

“I want to major in nursing and after that I plan on being either an OB/GYN or a general surgeon,” she said.

For her coaches Kelsey Oliver and Erica Stephens, they see first hand just how hard Makayla works day in and day out.

“She cheers the first quarter of our games and then half of the second quarter,” said Stephens. “Then she runs into the bathroom to change into her outfit to perform with the band. She does the whole band, goes back to the bathroom, gets back into her uniform and gets back to cheering.”

Makayla knows juggling so many things is never easy but she’s found ways to keep balance her athletics with her academics and maintain her 4.0 GPA

“On certain days, maybe like a Saturday and Sunday I’ll take time off from everything that I’m doing and just study the subject I need the most help in,” said Fowler. “If I have any free time I’ll just study.”

Her coaches say they’re always impressed with Makayla’s success in the classroom and during practice and games.

“Just how elite she is,” said coach Kelsey Oliver. “She’s not at a basic skill levels, she has very advanced skills and it’s awesome because of everything she’s involved in.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.