Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found under California home

By KGO staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SEBASTOPOL, Calif. (KGO) - The owner of a home recently found more than a few rattlesnakes living under their house. In fact, nearly 100 snakes were found.

Al Wolf, a man who loves his job despite the risks, had the job of evicting the reptiles.

Wolf is a rattlesnake wrangler and director of nonprofit Sonoma County Reptile Rescue.

He’s been rescuing and removing rattlesnakes from properties for 32 years, and over the course of his career, “I’ve been bitten 13 times.”

“This is a male rattlesnake. I can tell by the length of his tail,” he said.

He thought he’d seen every fang and heard every rattle until recently, when a homeowner spotted a snake going underneath her mountainside home.

That trip called for the gloves.

“These are pretty much snake gloves so the rattlesnakes can’t bite through them, because at this point it’s dangerous,” Wolf said. “I get on my hands and knees, and I’m not even in there a minute before I find the first rattlesnake.”

The snake count quickly multiplied - reaching 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 and higher.

“A total of 92 rattlesnakes under that house. I was tickled pink. I wish that happened every day to me,” Wolf said.

He needed a bigger bucket to remove all the adult and baby rattlesnakes found under that house .

Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found is almost unheard of. Wolf said the drought has a lot to do with it.

“The drought will cause them to go to areas where there’s water, looking for lizards and rodents,” Wolf said.

All the rescued snakes will be released into rural Sonoma County.

Wolf doesn’t expect to find 100 snakes again, but the snake wrangler has hopes: “Give me 300. As long as I can have enough containers, I’ll do it all day long.”

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

