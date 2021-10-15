WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

As Mississippi gas prices hit 7-year high, House energy chair says Biden’s orders not completely to blame

(Pexels)
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With gas prices in the Magnolia State hitting a seven-year high this week -- flirting with $3 a gallon, according to MississippiGasPrices.com -- some question why it’s happening and point to President Joe Biden’s actions as the primary reason.

House Energy Chair and State Rep. Brent Powell said Biden’s executive orders did play a role, but he believes those prices are soaring for a multitude of reasons.

“The current administration [actions], this is what most people would think is an all-out assault on the U.S. oil and gas industry as it is, so that’s going to limit potential investment into drilling,” Powell said. “But you got to look at this more globally.”

Powell said the pandemic forced oil and gas providers to shut down, driving supply up, which in turn meant cutting production.

Now that production has to be increased domestically and abroad.

“OPEC is not wanting to increase their outputs, their daily outputs of crude. So that creates that strain on that part of it,” Powell said. “Another part is because natural gas prices have gotten so high, Europe and Asia are having to rely more on crude to produce their power, their electricity and such. So that’s also sucking more of the crude out of the general market there.”

Powell said executive orders from the Biden administration have affected U.S. production of crude, though, which now stands at about 11 million barrels a day versus 13 million typically.

“You’re shutting down the leases in these areas, these take years to come online. So now you’re creating a hiccup in the chain, for the most part. So the Biden administration, if they release some of these, these lands for production, you’re going to see daily barrels of oil coming back up, which helps us out.”

Powell said he believes that once the U.S. and OPEC increase production, Mississippians will see those prices come back down, but it would likely be next year before that starts to happen.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Vaccinated residents in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties can now enter to win a cash...
ENTER HERE: Vaccinated residents can win up to $10,000 in ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ drawing
The Gautier man was attempting to cross Hwy. 90 on his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle,...
UPDATE: Gautier man identified as victim of fatal crash on Hwy. 90
Caleb Deshaun Skinner, 26, of D’Iberville (left), and Phillip Lebarron Watkins, 36, of Biloxi,...
Two Coast men arrested after stolen trailer full of band equipment found in front yard
State troopers are investigating a hit-and-run after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday...
Moss Point man injured in hit-and-run on Hwy. 613

Latest News

The plan is to donate all the funds to help the school in Houma purchase new library books.
Two sisters add some sweetness to help school in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida
Dignitaries have the second ceremonial ground-breaking at the site for the Mississippi Veterans...
Mississippi Veterans Home at Tradition back on track in Harrison County
The plan is to donate all the funds to help the school in Houma purchase new library books.
LIVE: Two sisters add some sweetness to help a school in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida
The project has been worked on behind the scenes for three years. Seeing the vision come to...
New Mississippi veterans home at Tradition finally underway