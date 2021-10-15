WLOX Careers
Mississippi chief justice extends COVID-19 order for courts

Justice Josiah Coleman (left), Chief Justice Mike Randolph (center) and Presiding Justice Leslie King (right)
Justice Josiah Coleman (left), Chief Justice Mike Randolph (center) and Presiding Justice Leslie King (right)(Administrative Office of Courts)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The head of the Mississippi Supreme Court is extending a emergency order that allows judges to postpone jury trials to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The extended order by Chief Justice Mike Randolph remains in place through Nov. 12. Randolph issued an emergency order in August, and this is the second extension.

Judges presiding over drug intervention courts may modify drug testing schedules and home supervision of participants.

Judges may use teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact.

They may allow felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely.

