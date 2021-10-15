WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

‘Countless lives saved’: Ohio deputies seize $800,000 in fentanyl suspected of entering US from across Southern Border

Drugs seized in Franklin County
Drugs seized in Franklin County(Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement in Ohio confiscated a large amount of narcotics that is believed to have entered into the United States from across the Southern Border.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a five-month investigation resulted in the confiscation of approximately four kilos of fentanyl estimated to value around $800,000.

Investigators from Franklin County said it’s believed that the narcotics came into the United States at the Southern Border, a location Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently visited due to the impact drug smuggling from across the border has had on the state.

RELATED: Ohio Gov. DeWine addresses humanitarian issues, fentanyl trafficking at Texas border

Three individuals have been arrested as a result of the investigation. All are facing felony drug trafficking charges.

An additional three homes were searched in connection to the drug bust and 700 grams of fentanyl were seized from those residences.

“This was a high risk, high level operation and we couldn’t be more proud of the covert investigators, Hilliard officers, SWAT and SERT deputies, and of course our K9 rock star for intercepting this dangerous and deadly drug before it infiltrated our community,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccinated residents in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties can now enter to win a cash...
ENTER HERE: Vaccinated residents can win up to $10,000 in ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ drawing
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
The Gautier man was attempting to cross Hwy. 90 on his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle,...
UPDATE: Gautier man identified as victim of fatal crash on Hwy. 90
Caleb Deshaun Skinner, 26, of D’Iberville (left), and Phillip Lebarron Watkins, 36, of Biloxi,...
Two Coast men arrested after stolen trailer full of band equipment found in front yard
State troopers are investigating a hit-and-run after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday...
Moss Point man injured in hit-and-run on Hwy. 613

Latest News

A yard sale is happening Oct. 15-16 at the Women's Resource Center in Gulfport. All of the...
Yard sale to benefit Women’s Resource Center happening Friday, Saturday
Justice Josiah Coleman (left), Chief Justice Mike Randolph (center) and Presiding Justice...
Mississippi chief justice extends COVID-19 order for courts
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 411 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths in...
411 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up