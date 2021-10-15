WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Coast tourism board appoints interim director, new Hancock County representative

Coastal Mississippi’s tourism commission met Thursday for the first time since controversial...
Coastal Mississippi’s tourism commission met Thursday for the first time since controversial comments were made at last week’s Harrison County Board of Supervisors meeting.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Coastal Mississippi’s tourism commission met Thursday for the first time since controversial comments were made at last week’s Harrison County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Those comments implied Harrison County could pull out of the organization designed to promote tourism in the three Coastal Counties.

The commission’s newest member Jimmie Ladner was introduced at Thursday’s meeting after being appointed last week by the Hancock County Board of Supervisors.

Ladner replaces one of the four members of the commission - two from Hancock County and two from Jackson County - who resigned last month following the resignation of Coastal Mississippi CEO Milton Segarra.

Despite the changes surrounding the commission, Ladner and board president Brooke Shoultz had a message of unity.

“We are much better together,” said Schoultz. “The One Coast regional approach is the absolute best approach to move Coastal Mississippi forward.”

“It’s important that we work as a team because we all depend on each other,” said Ladner. “A rising tide raises all boats. I know that’s cliché, but it’s true and I think it’s money well spent when we work together.”

Until the board finds a replacement for Milton Segarra, Pamela Tomasovsky is Coastal Mississippi’s interim executive director. She has been the organization’s director of finance and employee relations.

Among her top priorities right now includes preparing to host state lawmakers later this month for a tour of the Coast.

“Our legislators just like to come. These are our representatives in tourism, we want to show them that there are new places and just a reminder that we’re here, working hard and we want to work with them,” said Tomasovsky.

The executive director position is now posted and the salary range is set for between $141,000 to $195,000.

Related Stories:

Coast tourism board working to overcome internal divide

Coastal Mississippi CEO resigns after four-hour executive session discussing his position

Tourism board moving forward after resignation of CEO

Former Coastal Mississippi Tourism Board member explains resignation, says board is ‘deeply flawed’

‘We cannot and will not remain silent’: Gaming executives speak out regarding recent turmoil on tourism board

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccinated residents in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties can now enter to win a cash...
Vaccinated residents can win up to $10,000 in ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ drawing
The Gautier man was attempting to cross Hwy. 90 on his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle,...
UPDATE: Gautier man identified as victim of fatal crash on Hwy. 90
Home owner Tiffany Ingram says, "as of right now, I do not own my home, Viking Investments does."
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Caleb Deshaun Skinner, 26, of D’Iberville (left), and Phillip Lebarron Watkins, 36, of Biloxi,...
Two Coast men arrested after stolen trailer full of band equipment found in front yard
State troopers are investigating a hit-and-run after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday...
Moss Point man injured in hit-and-run on Hwy. 613

Latest News

Supply chain issues happen when there are backups at ports caused by a lack of truck drivers or...
How global supply chain issues affect shelf stocking in Mississippi
The Ferris wheel sits idle at the Six Flags New Orleans theme park in Eastern New Orleans,...
Six Flags developer chosen after Brees-backed group withdraws
Classic cars filled downtown Ocean Springs over the weekend, bringing thousands of people into...
Downtown Ocean Springs sees big business during Cruisin’ the Coast
Looking to buy or sell a home in South Mississippi? We have some free advice from the experts...
WLOX Expert Alert - Powermark Properties