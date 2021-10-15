Coast tourism board appoints interim director, new Hancock County representative

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Coastal Mississippi’s tourism commission met Thursday for the first time since controversial comments were made at last week’s Harrison County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Those comments implied Harrison County could pull out of the organization designed to promote tourism in the three Coastal Counties.

The commission’s newest member Jimmie Ladner was introduced at Thursday’s meeting after being appointed last week by the Hancock County Board of Supervisors.

Ladner replaces one of the four members of the commission - two from Hancock County and two from Jackson County - who resigned last month following the resignation of Coastal Mississippi CEO Milton Segarra.

Despite the changes surrounding the commission, Ladner and board president Brooke Shoultz had a message of unity.

“We are much better together,” said Schoultz. “The One Coast regional approach is the absolute best approach to move Coastal Mississippi forward.”

“It’s important that we work as a team because we all depend on each other,” said Ladner. “A rising tide raises all boats. I know that’s cliché, but it’s true and I think it’s money well spent when we work together.”

Until the board finds a replacement for Milton Segarra, Pamela Tomasovsky is Coastal Mississippi’s interim executive director. She has been the organization’s director of finance and employee relations.

Among her top priorities right now includes preparing to host state lawmakers later this month for a tour of the Coast.

“Our legislators just like to come. These are our representatives in tourism, we want to show them that there are new places and just a reminder that we’re here, working hard and we want to work with them,” said Tomasovsky.

The executive director position is now posted and the salary range is set for between $141,000 to $195,000.

