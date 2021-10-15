WLOX Careers
411 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi

There were 54 new cases and no new deaths reported Friday in the six lower counties.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 411 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths in the state Friday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday.

Of the new cases, 54 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that period. New cases were reported in Harrison County (17), George County (14), Jackson County (11), Hancock County (7), Pearl River County (3), and Stone County (2).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George491879719
Hancock76971267215
Harrison34,10253053277
Jackson24,31437728441
Pearl River943123721042
Stone3584648814

Statewide, 10 deaths were reported on Friday . Of those, three occurred on Oct. 13. Seven additional deaths that occurred between May 22 and Oct. 10 were identified through death certificate reports. None of the new deaths were reported in the six lower counties of Mississippi.

As of Oct. 14 at 3pm, there have been a total of 497,790 cases and 9,917 deaths reported.

.(MSDH)

As of Oct. 14, there were 309 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 110 were in the ICU and 69 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.(MSDH)
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.(MSDH)
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

