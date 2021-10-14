WLOX Careers
Suspect in Pearl River County armed robbery identified through tips to Crime Stoppers

Jermaine Lavell Wilson of Carriere has been charged with the armed robbery of a Dollar General...
Jermaine Lavell Wilson of Carriere has been charged with the armed robbery of a Dollar General on Hwy. 11. He is currently jailed in Hancock County on an unrelated drug charge.(Hancock County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Thanks to tips from the public, the suspect in a South Mississippi armed robbery has been charged.

Authorities say the man seen in surveillance photos released last week is 33-year-old Jemaine Lavell Wilson of Carriere, who is also known by the nickname “Ghost.”

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers shared photos of the suspect, who was wanted for robbing a Dollar General at gunpoint Saturday night. Authorities say Wilson went into the store on Highway 11 in Carriere just before 10pm, showed his gun and left with money.

UPDATE: IN CUSTODY, Pearl River County, your county is pretty darn awesome when it comes to sharing posts on Facebook. ...

Posted by Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers on Sunday, October 10, 2021

After tips helped to identify him, Wilson was discovered to already be incarcerated in Hancock County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held on an unrelated charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Wilson is now charged with armed robbery. Once he is released, he will be taken to Pearl River County Adult Detention Center.

Maj. Marc Ogden with Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said Wilson is originally from Chicago and goes by the street name “Ghost,” which is also tattooed on his neck.

Ogden emphasized the tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers that led authorities to identify Wilson and gather the evidence necessary to charge him.

If you have information about a crime, anonymous tips can be reported to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online, by calling 877-787-5898, or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

