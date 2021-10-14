WLOX Careers
New hangars at Stennis International Airport open doors to future growth

Building the cornerstone of Mississippi’s aviation industry, it’s what two state-of-the-art airplane hangars bring to the Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Building the cornerstone of Mississippi’s aviation industry, it’s what two state-of-the-art airplane hangars bring to the Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission. A mammoth 24,000 square-foot hangar and another 10,000 sq. ft. corporate hangar reveal at Stennis International Airport.

“Here you can facilitate aircraft maintenance, storage and servicing,” said Chanse Watson, airport director. “This facility is rated to support DOD military operations and aircraft in addition to our corporate aviation and general aviation partners.”

The $5 million project was funded in part by a federal grant.

“The hangars today are multi-faceted buildings. They’re no longer a box you keep an airplane in,” said Bill Cotter, HCPHC CEO. “From fire suppression to pneumatics, to internet, to power requirements. They are very sophisticated.”

Stennis also has general aviation and military planes taking off and landing. At the north end of the runway, Tyonek with works on C-130′s, and a helicopter oil rig transport company is based at Stennis after Hurricane Ida wiped out their headquarters in Louisiana.

“Within this upcoming year we plan on bringing an additional 60,000 square feet of hangar space, and we cannot build them fast enough,” Watson added.

