New hangars at Stennis International Airport open doors to future growth

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Building the cornerstone of Mississippi’s aviation industry, it’s what two state-of-the-art airplane hangars bring to the Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission. A mammoth 24,000 square-foot hangar and another 10,000 sq. ft. corporate hangar reveal at Stennis International Airport.

“Here you can facilitate aircraft maintenance, storage and servicing,” said Chanse Watson, airport director. “This facility is rated to support DOD military operations and aircraft in addition to our corporate aviation and general aviation partners.”

The $5 million project was funded in part by a federal grant.

This is one of 2 new hangars at Stennis International Airport. It’s 24k square feet & is set up for civilian & military plane maintenance & storage. pic.twitter.com/TBxZt7f5wU — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) October 14, 2021

“The hangars today are multi-faceted buildings. They’re no longer a box you keep an airplane in,” said Bill Cotter, HCPHC CEO. “From fire suppression to pneumatics, to internet, to power requirements. They are very sophisticated.”

Stennis also has general aviation and military planes taking off and landing. At the north end of the runway, Tyonek with works on C-130′s, and a helicopter oil rig transport company is based at Stennis after Hurricane Ida wiped out their headquarters in Louisiana.

“Within this upcoming year we plan on bringing an additional 60,000 square feet of hangar space, and we cannot build them fast enough,” Watson added.

