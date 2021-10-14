WLOX Careers
Moss Point man injured in hit-and-run on Hwy. 613

State troopers are investigating a hit-and-run after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday...
State troopers are investigating a hit-and-run after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Moss Point.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - State troopers are investigating a hit-and-run after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Moss Point.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said the 45-year-old Moss Point man was riding his bike on Highway 613 at 9:50pm when a gold passenger car traveling north hit him. After the collision, the vehicle left the scene with damage to the driver’s side. The car is also missing the driver-side mirror.

No other description or photos of the vehicle has been released.

The victim received serious injuries from the crash and was transported to an area hospital.

It’s the second time this week a cyclist has been hit by a vehicle in Jackson County. On Wednesday night, a man riding his bike on Highway 90 in Gautier died after being hit by a vehicle.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Mississippi Highway Patrol at 228- 396-7400. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-877-787-5898.

