WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Miss. man, woman arrested for embezzling money from volunteer fire dept.

Mark Hanna (L) and Linda Mannon (R)
Mark Hanna (L) and Linda Mannon (R)(Auditor's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED BANKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two former members of the Red Banks Volunteer Fire Department were arrested over embezzlement, State Auditor Shad White announced Thursday.

Former Chief Mark Hanna and former secretary Linda Mannon were both indicted over alleged stolen money.

Hanna is accused of using the fire department’s money to buy farm and lawn equipment for himself. He was issued a demand letter for $3,459.

Mannon is accused of writing over 100 checks for herself while working as the department’s secretary. She was issued a demand letter for $47,229.

The alleged embezzlement took place between October 2015 and February 2019. The auditor’s office began looking into the cases when local officials in Marshall County noticed the discrepancies.

Hanna and Mannon surrendered to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

They each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Skalla, 44, was pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery and one count of touching a...
Coast man sentenced to 25 years for sex crimes against teen
The Gautier man was attempting to cross Hwy. 90 on his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle,...
UPDATE: Gautier man identified as victim of fatal crash on Hwy. 90
The tracks at the Pascagoula Street crossing in downtown Pascagoula are passable once again...
Traffic moving again after train engine derails in downtown Pascagoula
Death of Crystal Springs man gets lots of attention on social media as suicide case turns into...
Death of Crystal Springs man garners social media attention as suicide case turns into homicide investigation
Caleb Deshaun Skinner, 26, of D’Iberville (left), and Phillip Lebarron Watkins, 36, of Biloxi,...
Two Coast men arrested after stolen trailer full of band equipment found in front yard

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 528 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths...
528 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon
Vaccinated residents in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties can now enter to win a cash...
Vaccinated residents can win up to $10,000 in ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ drawing
Jermaine Lavell Wilson of Carriere has been charged with the armed robbery of a Dollar General...
Suspect in Pearl River County armed robbery identified through tips to Crime Stoppers