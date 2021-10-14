Miss. man, woman arrested for embezzling money from volunteer fire dept.

RED BANKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two former members of the Red Banks Volunteer Fire Department were arrested over embezzlement, State Auditor Shad White announced Thursday.

Former Chief Mark Hanna and former secretary Linda Mannon were both indicted over alleged stolen money.

Hanna is accused of using the fire department’s money to buy farm and lawn equipment for himself. He was issued a demand letter for $3,459.

Mannon is accused of writing over 100 checks for herself while working as the department’s secretary. She was issued a demand letter for $47,229.

The alleged embezzlement took place between October 2015 and February 2019. The auditor’s office began looking into the cases when local officials in Marshall County noticed the discrepancies.

Hanna and Mannon surrendered to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

They each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

