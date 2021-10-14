WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Gautier High School holds first homecoming parade in two years

For Gautier High School students the homecoming parade is a return to normalcy along with the...
For Gautier High School students the homecoming parade is a return to normalcy along with the district’s new policy that masks are now optional.(WLOX)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - More traditions are returning thanks to Mississippi’s rising vaccination rate and falling case count. Cheers rang out at the Gautier High School Homecoming parade as families lined the streets catching throws for the first time in two years.

Riding in the parade was Singing River Academy sixth grade student, Hope Crosslin, who said the parade brought her back to a time before the pandemic.

“For a second I kind of just forgot about everything going on, like COVID-19 and everything,” said Hope Crosslin. “It’s kind of like we went back to a couple of years ago.”

For Gautier High School students the homecoming parade is a return to normalcy along with the district’s new policy that masks are now optional. Eleventh-grade student Dominic Smith said the new policy was a pleasant surprise.

“I came to school with my mask on and then I saw the teachers in the hallway with no mask on, and I was like what’s going on,” said Smith. “I asked the teacher if we had to wear a mask, they said no, and so I just took my mask off as soon as possible.”

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Lake Elementary School third grade teacher, Faith Crosslin, says teachers will once again get to see the smiles on students’ faces.

“As a teacher, it really made things super great for me to be able to finally see their faces after two years,” said Faith Crosslin. “There’s some students that I wasn’t able to see their smile and it’s just great to be able to see the expressions on their faces.”

A choice that Faith Crosslin said she is happy to now see in the hands of parents, students, and teachers.

“I’m glad that they made that a choice and I did have some students that still chose the mask,” said Faith Crosslin. “We respect that opinion, that option, and I would say my class was split probably 50/50.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pascagoula firefighter Jacob Latch died Tuesday in Texas less than two weeks after being...
‘He was a brother’: Pascagoula firefighter remembered for his giving spirit
The main question residents have, is how much more can the city take if this event gets any...
Biloxi residents blow off week-long frustration after Cruisin’ events end
Biloxi Police released the number of citations issued throughout the week-long event, which was...
Police: 90,000+ vehicles on Biloxi roads, 156 citations issued during Cruisin’
“Two years ago my office audited DHS,” said State Auditor Shad White. “After two years of work,...
State auditor demands repayment of misspent welfare money
The tracks at the Pascagoula Street crossing in downtown Pascagoula are passable once again...
Traffic moving again after train engine derails in downtown Pascagoula

Latest News

Gautier Police Chief Daniel Selover said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 90 near...
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle on Highway 90 in Gautier, police say
Jniya Tallie fiddles with her vaccination card after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer...
Mississippi nearing 50% for those who have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine
Local liquor store owners are watching the legislators closely as their decision will greatly...
Still no solution for questions about Mississippi’s ABC structure
Many community colleges around the country are looking for ways to expand as their student...
Pearl River Community College sees robust enrollment