Cloudier and warmer morning. Isolated showers possible today.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Cloudier skies on the way today with a slight chance for isolated rain showers. Staying warm and muggy today and tomorrow with highs in the 80s. A cold front on the way should arrive by Saturday morning. We will have a better chance to see some rain showers and thunderstorms from the front starting mainly after sunset Friday. The latest information suggests most of the rain will happen between midnight Friday night and sunrise Saturday morning. These raindrops should come to an end around sunrise Saturday. Then, the weather should turn drier, breezy, and cooler going into the rest of Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures Sunday morning should drop into the chilly 50s. And, due to breezy wind, the wind chill could hit the 40s for some Sunday morning. But, it should be pleasant Sunday afternoon with cool high temperatures in the 70s. Dry weather should continue into early next week. The tropics are currently quiet with no tropical systems to track in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic. But, the National Hurricane Center is tracking a disturbance east of the Bahamas with a chance to become a depression or storm. There are zero tropical threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast over the next five days. Hurricane season ends next month.

