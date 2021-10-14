WLOX Careers
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle on Highway 90 in Gautier, police say

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Highway 90 in Gautier Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Gautier Police Chief Daniel Selover said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 90 near Suter Road when the bicyclist was struck.

As of now, details are limited, but this story will be updated once more information is available.

