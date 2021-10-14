WLOX Careers
528 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

There were 109 new cases and no new deaths reported Thursday in the six lower counties.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 528 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths in the state Thursday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Tuesday and 3pm Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 109 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that period. New cases were reported in Harrison County (63), Jackson County (14), Pearl River County (18), Hancock County (5), George County (5), and Stone County (4).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George490479719
Hancock76901267215
Harrison34,08553053177
Jackson24,30337728441
Pearl River942823721042
Stone3582648714

Statewide, seven deaths were reported on Thursday. Of those, six occurred between Oct. 9-12 and one death that was identified through death certificate reports occurred on Oct. 1. No new deaths were reported in South Mississippi.

As of Oct. 13 at 3pm, there have been a total of 497,379 cases and 9,907 deaths reported.

.
.(MSDH)

As of Oct. 12, there were 331 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 119 were in the ICU and 62 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.
.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

