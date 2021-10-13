WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

WATCH: 15-year-old St. Martin native scores touchdown on ‘The Voice’ advancing to next round

A 15-year-old St. Martin native scored a spot on the ‘knockouts’ round on ‘The Voice’ after...
A 15-year-old St. Martin native scored a spot on the ‘knockouts’ round on ‘The Voice’ after beating her partner in ‘The Battles’ competition Tuesday night.(The Voice/Youtube)
By Akim Powell
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old St. Martin native scored a touchdown on the ‘The Voice’ after beating her partner in a duet battle Tuesday night.

Hailey Green, who’s a member of Blake Shelton’s team, went head-on with her partner Lana Scott singing Maren Morris’s ‘GIRL.’ All four of the judges complimented her voice, including Kelly Clarkson saying that her voice is like a ‘cheetah.’

“It was like someone was just taming you, or like trying to hold you back,” said Clarkson. “I’m so interested in what the cheetah has to offer.”

But, the decision all bogged down to what Blake wanted for his team, and he chose Hailey.

“The thing about Hailey is that she’s so young, and her voice is so powerful,” said Shelton. “From a coaching standpoint, she has all the elements. She just needs to know how to approach an actual performance, and have some dynamics. I’m looking forward to working on those things.”

Not only is Hailey a hard-hitting vocalist, but she’s also a linebacker for the Yellowjackets junior varsity football team. She recently told WLOX News that when she wasn’t playing her heart out on the field, she was practicing for her return, after not making it past the blind auditions in season 19.

She said playing up to three times a week with her band at bars and restaurants up and down the Coast helped her gain loads of confidence between then and now, and she feels much more at ease performing.

“I can’t try to change my voice just so other people will like it. I think that’s one thing I’ve learned,” she said. “I think what helped that was gigging, it helped me get comfortable with my own voice. I’m more confident in my voice than I was in season 19 and I think that helped a lot.”

Hailey will now compete in the ‘Knockouts’ round next week.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pascagoula firefighter Jacob Latch died Tuesday in Texas less than two weeks after being...
‘He was a brother’: Pascagoula firefighter remembered for his giving spirit
The main question residents have, is how much more can the city take if this event gets any...
Biloxi residents blow off week-long frustration after Cruisin’ events end
Biloxi Police released the number of citations issued throughout the week-long event, which was...
Police: 90,000+ vehicles on Biloxi roads, 156 citations issued during Cruisin’
“Two years ago my office audited DHS,” said State Auditor Shad White. “After two years of work,...
State auditor demands repayment of misspent welfare money
The tracks at the Pascagoula Street crossing in downtown Pascagoula are passable once again...
Traffic moving again after train engine derails in downtown Pascagoula

Latest News

Emergency staff at Memorial Hospital have a group hug celebration for one of its own after...
Emergency nurses still showing true grit even as COVID-19 hospitalizations slow
The most rockin' "pawty" of the year is back at the Hard Rock in Biloxi. HSSM's Katie King and...
Happening Oct. 15th: HSSM's Rock 'N Roll Over fundraiser
An investigation by State Auditor Shad White reveals that more than $77 million in TANF money...
State Auditor Shad White details investigation into $77 million in misspent TANF funds
Memorial Hospital is opening visitation back up to children 12+, but they must be accompanied...
Kathy Ladner explains Memorial Hospital's visitation changes