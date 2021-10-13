WATCH: 15-year-old St. Martin native scores touchdown on ‘The Voice’ advancing to next round

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old St. Martin native scored a touchdown on the ‘The Voice’ after beating her partner in a duet battle Tuesday night.

Hailey Green, who’s a member of Blake Shelton’s team, went head-on with her partner Lana Scott singing Maren Morris’s ‘GIRL.’ All four of the judges complimented her voice, including Kelly Clarkson saying that her voice is like a ‘cheetah.’

“It was like someone was just taming you, or like trying to hold you back,” said Clarkson. “I’m so interested in what the cheetah has to offer.”

But, the decision all bogged down to what Blake wanted for his team, and he chose Hailey.

“The thing about Hailey is that she’s so young, and her voice is so powerful,” said Shelton. “From a coaching standpoint, she has all the elements. She just needs to know how to approach an actual performance, and have some dynamics. I’m looking forward to working on those things.”

Not only is Hailey a hard-hitting vocalist, but she’s also a linebacker for the Yellowjackets junior varsity football team. She recently told WLOX News that when she wasn’t playing her heart out on the field, she was practicing for her return, after not making it past the blind auditions in season 19.

She said playing up to three times a week with her band at bars and restaurants up and down the Coast helped her gain loads of confidence between then and now, and she feels much more at ease performing.

“I can’t try to change my voice just so other people will like it. I think that’s one thing I’ve learned,” she said. “I think what helped that was gigging, it helped me get comfortable with my own voice. I’m more confident in my voice than I was in season 19 and I think that helped a lot.”

Hailey will now compete in the ‘Knockouts’ round next week.

