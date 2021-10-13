Warm through Friday. A big cold front arrives this weekend.

Today is another warm and humid day! We’ll stay in the mid 80s this afternoon with more sunshine. A stray shower is possible, but very unlikely. It’s going to be warm and humid tonight with lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday will stay warm and muggy. Highs will be in the mid 80s, and rain chances will be slim. However, a few more showers are possible Friday night into Saturday thanks to a cold front. Once the front passes, we’ll see morning lows on Saturday in the upper 60s. Saturday afternoon will be much drier and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 70s. The cool air really settles in by Sunday. Morning lows will be in the 50s! We’ll only warm up into the mid 70s during the day.

The tropics are relatively quiet right now. There is a tropical wave near the Bahamas that has a very low chance of developing further. Even if it does develop, it is not a threat to the Gulf.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.