WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Warm through Friday. A big cold front arrives this weekend.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today is another warm and humid day! We’ll stay in the mid 80s this afternoon with more sunshine. A stray shower is possible, but very unlikely. It’s going to be warm and humid tonight with lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday will stay warm and muggy. Highs will be in the mid 80s, and rain chances will be slim. However, a few more showers are possible Friday night into Saturday thanks to a cold front. Once the front passes, we’ll see morning lows on Saturday in the upper 60s. Saturday afternoon will be much drier and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 70s. The cool air really settles in by Sunday. Morning lows will be in the 50s! We’ll only warm up into the mid 70s during the day.

The tropics are relatively quiet right now. There is a tropical wave near the Bahamas that has a very low chance of developing further. Even if it does develop, it is not a threat to the Gulf.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pascagoula firefighter Jacob Latch died Tuesday in Texas less than two weeks after being...
‘He was a brother’: Pascagoula firefighter remembered for his giving spirit
The main question residents have, is how much more can the city take if this event gets any...
Biloxi residents blow off week-long frustration after Cruisin’ events end
Biloxi Police released the number of citations issued throughout the week-long event, which was...
Police: 90,000+ vehicles on Biloxi roads, 156 citations issued during Cruisin’
“Two years ago my office audited DHS,” said State Auditor Shad White. “After two years of work,...
State auditor demands repayment of misspent welfare money
The tracks at the Pascagoula Street crossing in downtown Pascagoula are passable once again...
Traffic moving again after train engine derails in downtown Pascagoula

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Muggy for now. Saturday pre-dawn showers? Drier weekend. Chilly Sunday AM.
High pressure keeps our mainly rain-free weather going. A cold front brings hit-or-miss showers...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Warm week, cooler this weekend
Warm and humid for now, but a big cold front is coming soon.
Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast