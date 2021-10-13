WLOX Careers
More Coast school districts make masks an option instead of requiring them

Several Coast school districts are doing away with policies requiring students to mask up.
Several Coast school districts are doing away with policies requiring students to mask up.(Live 5 News)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Several Coast school districts are doing away with policies requiring students and teachers to mask up.

Pearl River County School District is the latest to vote that face masks be recommended instead of required. School board members also voted Monday to allow students to once again eat in dining areas beginning Nov. 1.

PRCSD follows other districts in South Mississippi who lifted restrictions on students as the number of COVID-19 cases goes down.

Last week, both Pascagoula Gautier School District and Bay Waveland School District voted to not require masks.

They join Ocean Springs School District, Hancock County School District, and the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi, who also lifted their mask mandates earlier this month.

Long Beach School District, Biloxi Public Schools, Gulfport School District, and Pass Christian School District all still have mask mandates in place.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

