Two Coast men arrested after stolen trailer full of band equipment found in front yard

Caleb Deshaun Skinner, 26, of D'Iberville (left), and Phillip Lebarron Watkins, 36, of Biloxi,
Caleb Deshaun Skinner, 26, of D’Iberville (left), and Phillip Lebarron Watkins, 36, of Biloxi, are held on charges of receiving stolen property.(D'Iberville Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two South Mississippi men were arrested after a stolen trailer from Louisiana was found in D’Iberville.

Caleb Deshaun Skinner, 26, of D’Iberville, and Phillip Lebarron Watkins, 36, of Biloxi, are held on charges of receiving stolen property.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, D’Iberville police received information from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Department that a stolen enclosed trailer from Destrehan High School might be in the area of Barkwood Circle. Deputies said the trailer contained band equipment when stolen, all valued at around $30,000.

Posted by St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Coordinating with St. Charles Parish deputies, D’Iberville officers responded to the area and found a trailer matching the description. Investigation revealed this to be the stolen trailer.

Skinner and Watkins were both found in the home where the trailer was found and were taken into custody.

Officers were also able to find all of the missing band equipment in various areas in and around the residence.

Although arrests have been made, this is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

