TRAFFIC ALERT: Train engine derails in downtown Pascagoula

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is being rerouted in Pascagoula after a train derailed Wednesday morning. No one was injured.

The engine of the train went off the tracks at the Pascagoula Street crossing, said police, adding that the crossings at Market and Magnolia streets are open.

Police say it will be hours before the tracks are clear because a crane is being brought over from New Orleans. Drivers traveling in that area are asked to find another route and be patient as crews work to clear the tracks.

We will update this story once we know more.

Please be advised that Pascagoula Street is impassable at the railroad tracks, due to a train engine that has derailed....

Posted by Pascagoula Police Department on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

