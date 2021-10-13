Pearl River Community College sees robust enrollment

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - With a little more than 5,000 students, Pearl River is now the fourth-largest community college in the state of Mississippi. That increase is just some of what’s expanding at the Poplarville campus.

“Over the last several years, those numbers have continued to increase, and the more lives we can touch the more opportunities we can provide, it’s something we’re very proud of,’ said Adam Breerwood, PRCC president.

Sophomore M.C. Galloway is part of that 72% growth in the college’s credit accumulation rate since 2017. She said logging on and into the Wildcat Nation was exactly what she needed.

“I was homeschooled all of my life up until college, so I really had no idea what I was getting myself into. It’s like something out of the movies. Everything I could’ve dreamed of...hoped for,” Galloway said.

Two 260-bed men’s and women’s dorms are up and running, with a beach volleyball court set up in between the buildings.

“They’re right there in the heart of campus. It’s just been a great atmosphere,” Breerwood added.

There’s also a new atmosphere at one of the campus’s oldest academic buildings as Seal Hall gets a major upgrade. It should be up and running by the spring semester.

“We’ve already scheduled classes for this building. So we’re very excited,” said Martha Smith, PRCC senior vice president of instruction/provost.

The college is also getting set for the Wildcat Experience on Oct. 28, when potential students get to tour the PRCC campus.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.