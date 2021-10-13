WLOX Careers
Muggy for now. Saturday pre-dawn showers? Drier weekend. Chilly Sunday AM.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Waking up to cool 60s inland and mild 70s closer to the coast. A gentle breeze from the Gulf will keep us on the warm and muggy side today with afternoon high temperatures again climbing into the mid to upper 80s and a heat index as hot as the lower 90s. Other than a stray shower, our streak of mainly rain-free weather today and tomorrow. The cold front on the way should arrive by Saturday morning. We could see some showers from the front mainly between sunset Friday and sunrise Saturday. Then, the weather should turn drier, breezy, and cooler going into Saturday and Sunday. Due to breezy wind, the wind chill could hit the 40s for some Sunday morning. But, it should be pleasant Sunday afternoon with cool high temperatures in the 70s. Dry weather should continue into early next week. The tropics are currently quiet with no tropical systems to track in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic. But, the National Hurricane Center is tracking a disturbance near Hispaniola with a chance to become a depression or storm. There are zero tropical threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast over the next five days. Hurricane season ends next month.

