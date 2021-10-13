Gulfport Harbor Lights preparation underway after year off due to Hurricane Zeta damages

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Work is underway for one of the largest festivals in the state during the holiday season. Harbor Lights at Jones Park is set to return next month after a year off due to Hurricane Zeta damages.

“We’re just happy to be back this year. Obviously last year Hurricane Zeta caused us to have to cancel but we received great feedback and people are excited to come back to Harbor Lights,” said Jase Payne.

The drill is up against the metal as city workers prepare for the unforgettable sights of Harbor Lights. The sight at Jones Park now is just the beginning, with tall metal Christmas tree frames ranging from 15 to 50 feet. Markers are also placed in designated areas to let workers know where to put the decorations.

“Roughly 20 workers are working on this day in and day out from September 29 until we open,” said Payne. “So it’s a full production but city staff works on this every day of the year.”

TICKETS ON SALE NOW! 🎄🎅🏻🎡 Pre-purchase your tickets for the "Most Magical Show in Mississippi!" Visit... Posted by Gulfport Harbor Lights - Winter Festival on Friday, October 8, 2021

Gulfport Communications Manager Jase Payne said the year-round preparation is a must. Considering they have 40 acres to fill with Christmas decorations that draw in thousands each year.

“We do have some updates this year,” Payne said. “We have an updated Santa’s village. We’ve added another train. That’s been one of the best things about the festival for a lot of the people visiting, are the train rides through the park,” said Payne.

Payne said tickets went on sale on October 8, and so far, 300 have already been sold.

“We did start ticket sales at Gulf Coast Harbor Lights dot com last Friday,” he said. “So from Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, people are already excited and talking about it. Tagging their friends letting them know what days they’re coming.”

The event will start on November 26 and end on December 31. Also, the park will be closed on Christmas Eve, December 24.

To purchase Harbor Lights tickets, click here.

