Coast man sentenced to 25 years for sex crimes against teen

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs man will spend the next 25 years in prison after being sentenced Tuesday for sexual battery.

Cory William Skalla, 44, pleaded guilty in July to two counts of sexual battery and one count of touching a child for lustful purposes. Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Dale Harkey sentenced Skalla to 30 years in prison with 25 years to serve day-for-day for the sexual battery charges, followed by five years on post-release supervision.

The crimes happened in the summer of 2017 in Ocean Springs and Gautier, said authorities.

“The victim was a 14-year-old boy who was looking for a father figure in his life. Instead of being a mentor for the child, the defendant preyed upon the victim’s innocence and used him to satisfy his depraved sexual desires. I commend the investigation by the Ocean Springs Police Department and the courage of the victim during the prosecution of this case,” said Assistant District Attorney Shon Ellerby.

Skalla had two out-of-state convictions, as well.

“Protecting children in our community and getting justice for those who have been harmed is a priority for my office. I’m proud that we were able to get justice for this victim. The Court’s sentence reflects the rapid escalation of sexual abuse in this case and the predatory nature of the defendant’s actions. The 25-year day-for-day sentence holds this defendant accountable for his actions and ensures that he cannot abuse another child in our community again,” said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath.

He was assessed all costs of court, $2000 fine and $1000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund. Additionally, Skalla will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from incarceration.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.