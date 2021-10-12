State leaders work to reduce DMV wait times

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference Tuesday with Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell to discuss the success of the Skip the Line program.

It’s now being nationally recognized by the Center for Digital Government.

“One thing that I do believe is that most, if not all, Mississippians and even most Americans can agree on is that we all dislike having to wait in line,” Reeves said.

The program allows residents to book appointments ahead of time, skip lines when they arrive, and complete other tasks online.

Since its launch about a year ago, Reeves said more than 330,000 appointments have been booked using the tool, and more than 94,000 addresses have been updated online.

“That’s 94,000 Mississippians who did not need to step foot in a government office or wait in any lines,” Reeves said.

Data shows wait times last year were about two hours. Reeves said now, the state average is only 18 minutes.

That’s about how long Biloxi resident Stephanie Bullard waited to renew her license Tuesday without an appointment at the Harrison County DMV.

“This time it’s not that busy compared to last time. Last time, it was real busy, and I had to wait about an hour,” she said.

Emma Mitchell stood in line to get her learner’s permit, and she said it moved fast.

“It was very nerve-racking, but it was pretty easy,” Mitchell said. “It was pretty quick. It was just easy all together.”

Reeves said he and his team are currently working on additional customer-service training, and new to come is a Driver Services Bureau with a call center located in Canton for additional assistance.

“Mississippians are our customers and as we must ensure they receive the customer service they deserve. And as long as I’m governor, I’m going to make that they get it,” he said.

