Southern Miss’ Mason Hunt Among Ray’s 8 for Week Six Games

AUGUSTA, Ga. (USM Athletics) - The Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award announce Ray’s 8 for week six games, including Southern Miss punter Mason Hunt. The following Ray’s 8 punters are eligible to be named the Punter of the Week for week six games announced tomorrow, Tuesday, October 12th at 9 a.m. CT.

The other punters include Ben Griffiths of USC, Blake Hayes of Illinois, Adam Korsak of Rutgers, Brad Robbins of Michigan, Jordan Stout of Penn State, Tory Taylor of Iowa and Lachlan Wilson of Tulsa.

Hunt enjoyed his punting day of the season, averaging 51.7 yards per punt over six punts against UTEP. Of his punts, three were over 50 yards including a career-long 63 and 60-yard punts. He pinned UTEP back inside the 20-yardline four times including the 1, 4 and 6 yard-lines. He also added a punt to the Miner 9 that was returned for six yards to the 15, but a facemask penalty forced the ball up to the 30.

This season, Hunt averages 43.3 yards over 40 punts with 23 fair catches, 12 inside the opponents 20 and 11 or more for 50 yards.

Fans can visit the Ray Guy Award Instagram (rayguyaward) and Twitter (@Rayguyaward) to find the voting link for who they think should become the Punter of the Week this week.

About the Ray Guy Award

The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thompson, Georgia native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee, Ray Guy. Among the statistics used to identify the winner is net punting average, number of times punt is downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned with particular emphasis on net punting average. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success.

About the Augusta Sports Council

The Augusta Sports Council (ASC) enriches the quality of life and economic well-being for the Augusta metropolitan area by supporting and attracting sporting activities. To learn more, visit www.augustasportscouncil.org.

About the National College Football Awards Association

The Ray Guy Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 22 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org to learn more about our story.