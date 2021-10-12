Police pursuit ends with crash in Slidell; four suspects arrested and charged, deputies say

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Four suspects were arrested and charged after a police pursuit led to a crash in Slidell this morning, a spokesperson from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The pursuit started in Mississippi and crossed over into St. Tammany Parish, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say they responded to a request around 3 a.m. for assistance from the Hancock Country Sheriff’s Office in tracking a vehicle they said was used during several burglaries and that it was headed towards the state line.

St. Tammany deputies say they located the vehicle after it crashed into the wood line behind the Fremaux Town Center. When deputies arrived, the four suspects attempted to flee on foot.

St. Tammany and Hancock deputies successfully established a perimeter and apprehended the four suspects.

After the arrests, it was discovered that the suspects had violations in multiple jurisdictions. St. Tammany and Hancock deputies confirmed with the Pass Christian Police Department that items stolen, including firearms, were taken during burglaries from their jurisdiction.

Deputies were also able to confirm that the vehicle they were driving was stolen in Tangipahoa Parish.

While searching the vehicle, deputies located a clear plastic bag containing suspected 10 grams of marijuana and items commonly known as drug paraphernalia.

All suspects were booked into custody at the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center with the exception of the juvenile suspect who was taken to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center. The names of the suspects and their charges are listed below:

Justin Wilder, 21:

L.R.S. 14:69 Stolen Vehicle

L.R.S. 14:108 Resisting an Officer

L.R.S. 14:00 Fugitive (Pass Christian MS)

L.R.S. 40:966(C) Simple Possession of Marijuana

L.R.S. 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Keyon Randolph, 23:

L.R.S. 14:69 Stolen Vehicle

L.R.S. 14:108 Resisting an Officer

L.R.S. 14:00 Fugitive (Pass Christian MS and Kenner Police)

L.R.S. 40:966(C) Simple Possession of Marijuana

L.R.S. 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Derrick Holmes, 20:

L.R.S. 14:69 Stolen Vehicle

L.R.S. 14:108 Resisting an Officer

L.R.S. 14:00 Fugitive (Pass Christian MS)

L.R.S. 40:966(C) Simple Possession of Marijuana

L.R.S. 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

L.R.S. 14:95 Illegal Carrying of a Weapon

L.R.S. 14:69.1 Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Juvenile, 17:

L.R.S. 14:69 Stolen Vehicle

L.R.S. 14:108 Resisting an Officer

L.R.S. 14:00 Fugitive (Pass Christian MS)

L.R.S. 40:966(C) Simple Possession of Marijuana

L.R.S. 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

L.R.S. 14:69.1 Possession of a Stolen Firearm

L.R.S. 14:95.8 Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile

L.R.S. 14:95 Illegal Carrying of a Firearm

