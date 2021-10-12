Police: 90,000+ vehicles on Biloxi roads, 156 citations issued during Cruisin’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This year’s Cruisin’ the Coast saw more classic cars and more visitors than ever before. With the increase in people and vehicles also came an increase in the number of calls law enforcement received.

On Tuesday, Biloxi Police released the number of citations issued throughout the week-long event, which was the largest the car show has seen in its 25-year history with nearly 9,500 classic vehicles registered for 2021.

Friday was the busiest day for Cruisin’ the Coast in Biloxi, with more than 90,000 vehicles on the roads there.

In all, there were 156 citations issued this year, compared to 90 citations issued during the 2020 event. That’s a 54 percent increase in citations compared to last year. The majority of those citations - 89 in total - were for reckless/careless driving.

GENERAL POLICE ENFORCEMENT 2021 2020 Total Event Calls for Service 434 352 Total Case Numbers Issued* 200 182 Total Incident Offenses** 12 41 Total Event Related Arrests 27 9 Total Number of Arrest Charges 35 12 Total Event Vehicle Tows 8 2

*Most case numbers generated were believed to be associated with citations issued.

**Some Incident (INC) reporting was not complete at the time of query.

Traffic stops increased by 84% when compared with the previous week.

TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT Citations Issued 2021 Citations Issued 2020 Speeding 1 3 Reckless/Careless Driving 25/64(89 total) 10/6 (16 total) Driving w/Suspended License 3 5 No License 3 3 Disregard for Traffic Control Device 7 7 Safety Restraint Violations 8 2 Tag Violations 12 25 No Proof of Insurance 8 5 DUI 1 0 Low Speed Vehicle (Golf Cart) Violation 4 0 Other 20 24 TOTAL 156 90

One person died this week after being struck by a classic car while crossing Highway 90 at Reynoir Avenue. At this time, the driver has not been charged.

In an unrelated incident, an innocent bystander was shot after a shootout between two cars on Highway 90 at the Rodenberg Avenue intersection. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities are also investigating a hit-and-run involving a woman who was struck by a car on the service road near Veterans Avenue. She is expected to recover fully, as well.

So far, no arrests have been made in either of those incidents.

