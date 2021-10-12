Muggier & warmer than normal. Hardly any rain. Weekend cooldown.

Another day of partly cloudy skies and warmer than normal temperatures. This morning starts off in the mild 70s and this afternoon should again reach the mid to upper 80s with a heat index as hot as the lower 90s. The rest of the week will be the same with muggy days and little rain. Then, a cold front approaches for the weekend. Currently, this front is not expected to bring many showers but our best chance at seeing some raindrops from it will be from Friday night into Saturday. Then, the weather should turn drier, breezy, and cooler going into Saturday night and Sunday. The tropics are currently quiet with no tropical systems to track in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic. But, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances near the eastern Caribbean Islands each with a chance to become a depression or storm. There are zero tropical threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast over the next five days. Hurricane season ends next month.