MDOT resumes roadwork in Ocean Springs now that Cruisin’ is over

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that Cruisin’ the Coast has come to an end, MDOT is picking up where it left off on two projects in Ocean Springs.

Fort Bayou Bridge was closed Monday night and will continue to be closed overnight through Thursday. The bridge will close to traffic at 10pm and re-open at 5am to allow crews to to continue with maintenance on the drawbridge.

The second project being resumed is replacing part of Highway 90. It’s roadwork that began last month, stretching from Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue west to the Ocean Springs Biloxi Bridge.

According to MDOT, roads will be open to normal traffic between the hours of 7pm and 5am Monday through Thursday.

No road closures have been announced at this time on Highway 90 but drivers should be cautious and alert to lane closures in that area. On Monday night, two of the three westbound lanes were closed to traffic. Similar closures can be expected as the work continues.

To see the latest traffic conditions and alerts, visit MDOT’s Traffic Map online by clicking here.

