LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte reportedly out for season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WLOX) - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte suffered an ankle injury against Kentucky on Saturday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Boutte leads the SEC in touchdown catches with nine - no one else has more than five - and is also top-five in receptions and receiving yards.

The Tigers host Florida at 11 am on Saturday.

