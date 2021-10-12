WLOX Careers
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte reportedly out for season

LSU Tigers during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium on 12 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Credit: Chris Parent)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WLOX) - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte suffered an ankle injury against Kentucky on Saturday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Boutte leads the SEC in touchdown catches with nine - no one else has more than five - and is also top-five in receptions and receiving yards.

The Tigers host Florida at 11 am on Saturday.

