Gov. Reeves discusses ‘Skip the Line’ program

Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Tate Reeves(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and Department of Public Safety Commissioner, Sean Tindell, are discussing the “Skip the Line” program.

Reeves says the program has cut wait times at Driver Service Bureau locations from over two hours in 2020 to 18 minutes.

“I am committed to taking data-to-data approaches to improving government,” Reeves said.

He says the previous wait times were unacceptable and needed major upgrading.

