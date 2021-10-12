WLOX Careers
Hattiesburg man arrested in Moss Point with pending warrants

Immanuel Miller
Immanuel Miller(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested in Moss Point over the weekend.

Eighteen-year-old Immanuel Miller was arrested by the Moss Point Police Department and was booked into the Forrest County Detention Center on Monday.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Miller has two charges pending for warrants for sexual battery and receiving stolen property worth over $500.

According to FCSO, his bond has not been set.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

