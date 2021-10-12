Hattiesburg man arrested in Moss Point with pending warrants

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested in Moss Point over the weekend.

Eighteen-year-old Immanuel Miller was arrested by the Moss Point Police Department and was booked into the Forrest County Detention Center on Monday.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Miller has two charges pending for warrants for sexual battery and receiving stolen property worth over $500.

According to FCSO, his bond has not been set.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

