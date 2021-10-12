WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues woman from vessel near Pascagoula

Coast Guard watchstanders received a distress call around 9 p.m. from a woman whose vessel had...
Coast Guard watchstanders received a distress call around 9 p.m. from a woman whose vessel had run aground on Petit Bois Island.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Guard rescues a woman after her sailing vessel ran aground Monday near Pascagoula.

Coast Guard watchstanders received a distress call around 9 p.m. from a woman whose vessel had run aground on Petit Bois Island.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Pascagoula boat crew, a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and Mississippi Department of Marine Services shoreside unit to assist.

The helicopter crew was first on scene and safely hoisted the woman.

She was transferred to Gulfport Memorial Hospital in reportedly good condition.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are surrounding a McDonalds in Ocean Springs following a bomb threat. Chancelor...
Police responding to bomb threat at Ocean Springs McDonald’s
The main question residents have, is how much more can the city take if this event gets any...
Biloxi residents blow off week-long frustration after Cruisin’ events end
The Ferris wheel sits idle at the Six Flags New Orleans theme park in Eastern New Orleans,...
Six Flags developer chosen after Brees-backed group withdraws
Pascagoula firefighter Jacob Latch died Tuesday in Texas less than two weeks after being...
Pascagoula firefighter dies from cancer less than 2 weeks after diagnosis
Spring classes begin at USM on Jan. 20, 2021.
USM Faculty Senate calls on IHL Board to reverse decision on vaccine mandate

Latest News

Abuse shelters struggling to adjust to major funding cuts
Abuse shelters struggling to adjust to major funding cuts
‘I did hear the gunshots’ | Governor says law enforcement presence inadequate in Downtown Jackson
‘I did hear the gunshots’ | Governor says law enforcement presence inadequate in Downtown Jackson
“Two years ago my office audited DHS,” said State Auditor Shad White. “After two years of work,...
State auditor demands repayment of misspent welfare money
Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Reeves discusses ‘Skip the Line’ program