Coast Guard rescues woman from vessel near Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Guard rescues a woman after her sailing vessel ran aground Monday near Pascagoula.

Coast Guard watchstanders received a distress call around 9 p.m. from a woman whose vessel had run aground on Petit Bois Island.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Pascagoula boat crew, a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and Mississippi Department of Marine Services shoreside unit to assist.

The helicopter crew was first on scene and safely hoisted the woman.

She was transferred to Gulfport Memorial Hospital in reportedly good condition.

