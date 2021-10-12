Another warm and humid day

It’s going to feel a little more like summer today. We’ll stay warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but many of us will stay completely dry. It will stay rain-free overnight tonight. We’ll drop down into the upper 60s and low 70s by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday will remain warm and humid. Highs will be in the mid 80s, and there’s a small chance for isolated showers. A cold front will approach us on Friday, and this will bring a few more showers. Any rain will be light. Highs will stay in the mid 80s. The front will pass by on Saturday, and we’ll see a few more showers in the morning. It will turn cooler, breezy, and less humid. Highs will be in low 80s. Lows by Sunday and Monday morning will drop down into the 50s! Highs will only reach the mid 70s.

In the tropics, there are currently no threats to the Gulf Coast. A tropical wave near Hispaniola has a very low chance for development. It will move northward closer to The Bahamas.

